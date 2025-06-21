Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes $797,000 Position in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 24,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in UGI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on UGI. Mizuho upped their price target on UGI from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen raised UGI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th.

UGI opened at $36.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.05. UGI Corporation has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $36.62.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.28%. UGI’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Analysts predict that UGI Corporation will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

