Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys 525 Shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 60.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,395 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1,034.8% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1,035.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $108.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 4.21. Toll Brothers Inc. has a one year low of $86.67 and a one year high of $169.52. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.35.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 12.95%. Toll Brothers’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 7.42%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Toll Brothers from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.08.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

