Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE) Shares Acquired by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RACE. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RACE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $525.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ferrari from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $526.25.

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $458.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.10. Ferrari N.V. has a 1-year low of $391.54 and a 1-year high of $509.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $470.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $453.01.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. Ferrari had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 46.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ferrari N.V. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

