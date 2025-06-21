Financial Review: Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMBP) vs. Its Peers

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) is one of 20 public companies in the “METAL PROC&FABR” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Ardagh Metal Packaging to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Ardagh Metal Packaging and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardagh Metal Packaging 0.08% -112.58% 2.44% Ardagh Metal Packaging Competitors -12.33% -35.54% 1.38%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ardagh Metal Packaging and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ardagh Metal Packaging $4.91 billion -$3.00 million -104.38 Ardagh Metal Packaging Competitors $2.03 billion $107.04 million 5.53

Risk and Volatility

Ardagh Metal Packaging has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Ardagh Metal Packaging is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Ardagh Metal Packaging has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ardagh Metal Packaging’s rivals have a beta of 1.00, indicating that their average stock price is 0% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ardagh Metal Packaging and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ardagh Metal Packaging 1 3 1 0 2.00 Ardagh Metal Packaging Competitors 113 443 434 1 2.33

Ardagh Metal Packaging presently has a consensus target price of $3.44, indicating a potential downside of 17.60%. As a group, “METAL PROC&FABR” companies have a potential upside of 24.38%. Given Ardagh Metal Packaging’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ardagh Metal Packaging has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.9% of Ardagh Metal Packaging shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of shares of all “METAL PROC&FABR” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Ardagh Metal Packaging shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of shares of all “METAL PROC&FABR” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Ardagh Metal Packaging pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.6%. Ardagh Metal Packaging pays out -1,000.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “METAL PROC&FABR” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 38.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Ardagh Metal Packaging is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Ardagh Metal Packaging rivals beat Ardagh Metal Packaging on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A., together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is a subsidiary of Ardagh Group S.A.

