First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Shares Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,956 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FFBC. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 511,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,759,000 after purchasing an additional 20,636 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 849,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,839,000 after purchasing an additional 126,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 221.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FFBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on First Financial Bancorp. from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on First Financial Bancorp. from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th.

First Financial Bancorp. Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $23.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.97. First Financial Bancorp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.89 and a fifty-two week high of $31.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.78 and a 200 day moving average of $25.62.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $201.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.80 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 39.83%.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Featured Articles

