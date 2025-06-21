First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Stock Position Trimmed by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FR. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 285.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 200.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FR opened at $49.09 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $40.31 and a one year high of $58.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $177.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.98 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 39.04%. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.12%.

FR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.91.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

