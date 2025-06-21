Forestar Group Inc (NYSE:FOR) Shares Acquired by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Forestar Group Inc (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,315 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 6,941 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Forestar Group were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Forestar Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,721,534 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $70,541,000 after acquiring an additional 119,357 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Forestar Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 584,222 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,143,000 after acquiring an additional 59,427 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Forestar Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 481,253 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,474,000 after acquiring an additional 12,473 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Forestar Group by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 479,669 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,433,000 after acquiring an additional 100,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Forestar Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 473,883 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FOR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Forestar Group from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Forestar Group

In other Forestar Group news, Director Elizabeth Parmer sold 1,460 shares of Forestar Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $30,032.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,357 shares in the company, valued at $69,053.49. This trade represents a 30.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Forestar Group Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of FOR opened at $19.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $990.56 million, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.36. Forestar Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.60 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 10.65%. Analysts forecast that Forestar Group Inc will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Forestar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forestar Group Inc (NYSE:FOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.