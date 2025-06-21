GAMMA Investing LLC Has $299,000 Position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) by 2,181.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,035 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QNST. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in QuinStreet by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,787,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,312,000 after buying an additional 617,216 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 946,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,827,000 after acquiring an additional 605,500 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,203,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 537.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 332,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,677,000 after acquiring an additional 280,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,191,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

QuinStreet stock opened at $15.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $861.73 million, a PE ratio of -1,524.48 and a beta of 0.73. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $26.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.13.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $269.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.36 million. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 1.08%. QuinStreet’s revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

