GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 15,331 Shares of Summit Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:SMMT)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Summit Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:SMMT – Free Report) by 2,629.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,331 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Summit Therapeutics were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMMT. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 252.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 205,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after buying an additional 147,003 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 28,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 13,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

SMMT stock opened at $20.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.96. Summit Therapeutics PLC has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $36.91. The company has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.47 and a beta of -1.06.

Summit Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SMMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Equities analysts predict that Summit Therapeutics PLC will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Summit Therapeutics to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company’s lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

