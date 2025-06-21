General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 28.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,126 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,881 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get General Motors alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,273,136 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,559,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,816 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,796,969 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,264,567,000 after purchasing an additional 176,436 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,066,883 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $749,382,000 after purchasing an additional 228,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $592,321,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,930,178 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $582,251,000 after purchasing an additional 822,454 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Price Performance

GM opened at $48.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.34. General Motors Company has a fifty-two week low of $38.96 and a fifty-two week high of $61.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

General Motors Increases Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. General Motors had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $44.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.65%.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.35.

View Our Latest Report on General Motors

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.