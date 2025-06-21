Head to Head Comparison: Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) & Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS)

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) and Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Allbirds and Tilly’s, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allbirds 0 1 1 0 2.50 Tilly’s 0 2 0 0 2.00

Allbirds currently has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential downside of 9.52%. Tilly’s has a consensus target price of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 84.43%. Given Tilly’s’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tilly’s is more favorable than Allbirds.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Allbirds has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tilly’s has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Allbirds and Tilly’s”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allbirds $189.76 million 0.45 -$93.32 million ($11.04) -0.95 Tilly’s $569.45 million 0.06 -$46.23 million ($1.62) -0.75

Tilly’s has higher revenue and earnings than Allbirds. Allbirds is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tilly’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.1% of Allbirds shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.4% of Tilly’s shares are held by institutional investors. 45.5% of Allbirds shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Tilly’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Allbirds and Tilly’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allbirds -48.13% -76.44% -43.69% Tilly’s -8.69% -46.32% -13.06%

Summary

Tilly’s beats Allbirds on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allbirds

Allbirds, Inc. manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Bozz, Inc. and changed its name to Allbirds, Inc. in December 2015. Allbirds, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Tilly’s

Tilly’s, Inc. engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

