Head to Head Comparison: JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) and Meat-Tech 3D (OTCMKTS:MTTCF)

Meat-Tech 3D (OTCMKTS:MTTCF – Get Free Report) and JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of JBS shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Meat-Tech 3D and JBS”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meat-Tech 3D N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A JBS $77.18 billion 0.21 $1.77 billion $1.76 8.20

JBS has higher revenue and earnings than Meat-Tech 3D.

Profitability

This table compares Meat-Tech 3D and JBS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meat-Tech 3D N/A N/A N/A JBS 2.46% 21.85% 4.68%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Meat-Tech 3D and JBS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meat-Tech 3D 0 0 0 0 0.00 JBS 0 0 2 1 3.33

Summary

JBS beats Meat-Tech 3D on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meat-Tech 3D

Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, develops cultivated meat production technologies in Israel. The company develops alternative protein manufacturing machines, including three-dimensional printers to produce meat, fish, and seafood analogs; and hybrid cultivated meat technologies to be integrated into production processes, as well as hybrid meat blends, cell lines, growth media, and bioreactors. It also offers premix blends as a plant-based alternative for meat and seafood under the SHMeat and SHFish brand names. In addition, the company provides consulting and implementation services. It serves food processing and retail companies; and cultivated meat producers. Steakholder Foods Ltd. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

About JBS

JBS S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing of animal protein worldwide. The company trades in beef, pork, chicken, poultry, fish, and lamb products; cooked frozen meat; plant based products; and other food products. It produces and commercializes leather, steel cans, plastic resin, personal care and cleaning products, and collagen, as well as wet blue leather, semi-finished, and finished leather products. In addition, it is involved in transportation, cold storage, industrial waste management solutions, recycling, and produces and commercializes electric power. Further, the company engages in the production and commercialization of raw ham and cooked ham; purchases and sells soybeans, tallow, palm oil, and caustic soda; and operates distribution centers and harbors. Additionally, it produces beef jerky; offers cattle fattening and warehousing services; operates logistics; and trades in by products from processing. The company was formerly known as Friboi Ltda. JBS S.A. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

