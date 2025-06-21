Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 10,022 Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,022 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2,278.8% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $6.00 target price on Hanesbrands and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hanesbrands from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $4.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.51. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $9.10.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $760.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.42 million. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 262.15% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

