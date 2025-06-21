Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Has $113,000 Position in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crux Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LYG stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.48. The company has a market cap of $61.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.01. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Equities analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Hsbc Global Res raised Lloyds Banking Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, HSBC raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

