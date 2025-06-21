Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Makes New $47,000 Investment in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,191,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after buying an additional 107,951 shares in the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 998,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after buying an additional 468,696 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 333.5% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 961,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after buying an additional 739,506 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 897,345 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after buying an additional 268,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 905.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 469,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 422,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

OXLC stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $5.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.81.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 17th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 17th. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.12%.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

