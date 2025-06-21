Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Shares in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 23,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDN. Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,713,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,300,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 193.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,812,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,503,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,644,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,752 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, CEO Gerard H. Sweeney purchased 61,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,614.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,949,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,804.44. This trade represents a 2.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.70. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $6.54. The company has a market capitalization of $756.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.44.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 18.44% and a negative net margin of 40.97%. The company had revenue of $114.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.45 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -50.00%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

