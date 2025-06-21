Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 14,690 Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RC. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Ready Capital by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 503,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ready Capital by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 816,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 24,406 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 58,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,166,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,954,000 after buying an additional 76,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently commented on RC. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $4.75 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ready Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.96.
Ready Capital Trading Down 1.9%
Shares of RC opened at $4.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.37 and its 200 day moving average is $5.61. Ready Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $9.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.
Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.21). Ready Capital had a positive return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 34.40%. The business had revenue of $40.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.33 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Ready Capital Corp will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ready Capital Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.74%.
About Ready Capital
Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.
