iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,006,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,606,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 947.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,942,000 after acquiring an additional 97,274 shares during the period. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

IEF stock opened at $94.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.90. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.08 and a 12-month high of $99.18. The company has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3101 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.