iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 465.5% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

BATS MTUM opened at $230.24 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $168.49 and a 52 week high of $234.78. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $220.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.20.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

