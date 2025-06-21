iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $275,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 26,983.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 22,936 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $291.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $279.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.40. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $232.57 and a twelve month high of $300.35. The stock has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

