Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,653 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $8,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 236.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $73.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.50 billion, a PE ratio of -128.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.76. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.09 and a 52 week high of $127.48.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -42.11%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, COO Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $390,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 92,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,993,431.50. This represents a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 12,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $685,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,394 shares of company stock worth $1,656,076. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $122.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.