Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $10.62 Million Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,419 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $10,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Private Wealth LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on WST shares. Stephens upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.50.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $216.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.77. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.43 and a 52 week high of $352.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.74 and its 200 day moving average is $256.97.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $698.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.24 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 16.13%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 30th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.19%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

