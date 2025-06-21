Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New $10.65 Million Investment in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 92,775 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,649,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LEN. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEN opened at $106.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.33. Lennar Corporation has a 52-week low of $98.42 and a 52-week high of $187.61.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.54%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LEN shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.50.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

