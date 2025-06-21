Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 263,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,092,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.70% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RPG. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 117,550.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $43.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.16 and a fifty-two week high of $45.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.41.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

