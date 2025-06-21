Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 13,515 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,515 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $9,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance
Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $45.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.78 and its 200 day moving average is $45.69. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $64.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.79.
Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.14.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Occidental Petroleum
About Occidental Petroleum
Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Occidental Petroleum
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- New All-Time Highs Coming for Broadcom? Wall Street Says Yes
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Overheated Market? Analysts Watch These Red Flags
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 3 Reasons AMD Could Be the Hottest Stock of the Summer
Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.