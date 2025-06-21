JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Raised by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 77.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.02, for a total value of $6,175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,947,774.62. This represents a 15.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $1,608,416.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,392,563.85. This trade represents a 8.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,722 shares of company stock valued at $25,599,477. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $274.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $763.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.90 and a fifty-two week high of $280.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $256.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Baird R W raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.70.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

