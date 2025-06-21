JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO) Holdings Boosted by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 80.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,071 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,681,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,630,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 296.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,361,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,452,000 after buying an additional 1,018,000 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,009,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,193,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,048,000 after buying an additional 596,418 shares during the last quarter.

HELO opened at $61.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.46 and its 200-day moving average is $61.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.56. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a twelve month low of $55.83 and a twelve month high of $63.81.

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

