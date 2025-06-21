Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 137 Shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,119,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 112,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,543,000 after purchasing an additional 51,749 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,557,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,554,000. Finally, Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,257,000 after purchasing an additional 18,401 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IAK opened at $132.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $831.98 million, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.69. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a twelve month low of $111.55 and a twelve month high of $139.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.05.

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

