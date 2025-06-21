Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,610 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 60.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 5,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $190.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.89. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $165.45 and a 12 month high of $206.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.27.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

