Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,398 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunpointe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shopify Stock Performance
NYSE:SHOP opened at $106.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.87. The company has a market cap of $138.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.56 and a 52-week high of $129.38.
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.
