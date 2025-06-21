Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

TFC opened at $40.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.09 and its 200-day moving average is $42.15. The stock has a market cap of $52.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $33.56 and a twelve month high of $49.06.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 15.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Argus set a $43.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, April 21st. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

