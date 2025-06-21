Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 56 Shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 9,597 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,066,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $933,524,000 after purchasing an additional 135,047 shares during the period. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Danaher by 285.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,677,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,303,163,000 after purchasing an additional 579,046 shares during the period. Finally, Terra Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $3,068,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $245,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,105,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,036,665.92. This represents a 28.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $3,129,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at $3,005,442. This represents a 51.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.17.

Danaher Trading Up 0.9%

DHR opened at $196.23 on Friday. Danaher Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $171.00 and a fifty-two week high of $281.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.69.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. Danaher had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 24.85%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

