Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 703 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 44.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $291.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $279.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.40. The company has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.02. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $232.57 and a 12 month high of $300.35.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

