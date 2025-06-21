Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 81.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,489,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,177,000 after buying an additional 460,154 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,010,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $11,370,000. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 168.2% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 121,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,485,000 after acquiring an additional 76,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $125.51 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $107.43 and a one year high of $150.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.96.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

