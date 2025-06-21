Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 76.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 65,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after buying an additional 6,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 326.7% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of IXN stock opened at $87.09 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $63.58 and a 12 month high of $88.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.06.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.