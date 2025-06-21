Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $531,000 Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 11.1% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 1.6% in the first quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 38,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 21.1% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge stock opened at $44.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.05. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.61 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44. The stock has a market cap of $97.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.81.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.20 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 10.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.679 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 139.69%.

ENB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, May 12th. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, May 12th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

