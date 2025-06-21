Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $562,000 Holdings in FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFQ)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFQ – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF by 109,066.7% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novem Group bought a new stake in FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000.

FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BUFQ stock opened at $32.27 on Friday. FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF has a 52-week low of $26.61 and a 52-week high of $34.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.15. The company has a market capitalization of $953.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 0.72.

FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Fund of Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETFs (BUFQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETFs. BUFQ was launched on Jun 15, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUFQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.