Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $633,000 Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 584.7% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 265.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.38.

NYSE:SLB opened at $35.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.11. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.64%.

In related news, insider Aparna Raman sold 25,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $1,062,623.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,990.68. This represents a 44.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $167,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,969.50. This represents a 17.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

