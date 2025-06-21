Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $637,000 Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,123,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 824.6% during the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $827,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 205,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 503,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $597,602,000 after acquiring an additional 503,720 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.33 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $96.67 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $95.00 to $103.33 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.30.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $275,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,216. This represents a 39.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Najera Jose A. Montellano sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $25,686.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,285 shares of company stock valued at $3,022,386. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY opened at $89.69 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.24 and a 12-month high of $97.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.20 and its 200 day moving average is $87.99. The stock has a market cap of $76.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.60.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 167.25% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

