Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $868,000 in United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 903.0% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of X opened at $54.97 on Friday. United States Steel Corporation has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $54.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.87 and a 200 day moving average of $40.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.56, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United States Steel Corporation will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

X has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of United States Steel from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United States Steel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Glj Research cut shares of United States Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United States Steel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

