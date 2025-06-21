Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,843,045,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Progressive by 39,285.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,046,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $862,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,303 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Progressive by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,171,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,239,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,833 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $408,416,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Progressive by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,058,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,451,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,677 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.37, for a total value of $2,753,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 238,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,544,668.88. The trade was a 4.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,267 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.81, for a total value of $351,985.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,888 shares in the company, valued at $8,025,375.28. This represents a 4.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,157 shares of company stock valued at $9,352,400 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price target on Progressive and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Progressive from $285.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $288.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Progressive from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.88.

PGR opened at $261.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The Progressive Corporation has a one year low of $204.88 and a one year high of $292.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.40.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.37. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.50% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 billion. Analysts anticipate that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

