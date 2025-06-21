Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,137 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 36.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 395,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,781,000 after purchasing an additional 45,809 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 465,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kroger

In other news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 31,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $2,160,200.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,711,810.72. This represents a 27.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $392,247.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,480 shares in the company, valued at $246,349.20. This represents a 61.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,679 shares of company stock valued at $7,865,706 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Trading Up 9.7%

KR opened at $71.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $49.04 and a 12 month high of $73.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.20.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $45.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KR. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Kroger from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Melius upgraded Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Melius Research upgraded Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Roth Capital set a $58.00 price objective on Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kroger from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.11.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

