Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 161 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $272,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 79,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $100,000. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 7,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $272.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $209.64 and a 52-week high of $277.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $259.80 and a 200 day moving average of $258.38.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.
