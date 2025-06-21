Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,109 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VONG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 274.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 22,943 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 941.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $511,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 129,900.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $103.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.39. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.40 and a 1 year high of $107.97. The company has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.134 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

