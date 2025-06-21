Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 956 Shares of United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in United Dominion Realty Trust by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in United Dominion Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on United Dominion Realty Trust from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on United Dominion Realty Trust from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on United Dominion Realty Trust from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial cut United Dominion Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on United Dominion Realty Trust from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Dominion Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.38.

United Dominion Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of UDR opened at $41.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.36. United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $36.61 and a one year high of $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a current ratio of 8.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.30, a P/E/G ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.83.

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. United Dominion Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $419.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

United Dominion Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. United Dominion Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 491.43%.

United Dominion Realty Trust Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Articles

