Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 51.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,012 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Cushing Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in shares of American Tower by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 2,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $1,512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $217.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $215.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.37. American Tower Corporation has a 1-year low of $172.51 and a 1-year high of $243.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.70 billion, a PE ratio of 55.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 17.34%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.81%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Hsbc Global Res raised American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on American Tower from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on American Tower from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on American Tower from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.25.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

