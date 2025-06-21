Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Up 0.2%

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock opened at $30.31 on Friday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $33.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1746 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

(Free Report)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.