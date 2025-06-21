lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,927 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LULU. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of lululemon athletica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 4,347 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of lululemon athletica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LULU. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $420.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of lululemon athletica in a report on Friday, March 28th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of lululemon athletica in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, lululemon athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.26.

Shares of lululemon athletica stock opened at $227.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.26. lululemon athletica inc. has a 52 week low of $226.01 and a 52 week high of $423.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $281.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.33.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 43.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. lululemon athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

