Nanotechnology Stocks To Consider – June 19th

Onto Innovation, OSI Systems, and Biodexa Pharmaceuticals are the three Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks are shares in companies whose primary business involves researching, developing or manufacturing materials, devices and systems at the nanoscale (one billionth of a meter). Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to the emerging field of nanotechnology, which promises advancements in electronics, medicine, energy and materials science. As an asset class, they can be more volatile due to the high R&D costs and regulatory uncertainties typical of cutting-edge technology ventures. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

Onto Innovation (ONTO)

Onto Innovation Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Shares of Onto Innovation stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $97.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,003,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,726. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.56. Onto Innovation has a 52 week low of $85.88 and a 52 week high of $238.93.

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

NASDAQ:OSIS traded down $6.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $218.36. 354,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,144. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.28. OSI Systems has a one year low of $129.18 and a one year high of $241.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $216.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.89.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (BDRX)

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of products for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes and rare/orphan cancers of the brain. Its lead product candidate Tolimidone, a selective activator of the lyn kinase enzyme, currently under Phase II studies for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes.

NASDAQ BDRX traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.03. 54,847,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,298. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $41.50.

