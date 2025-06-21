Nomura Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE:NMR) Shares Purchased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nomura Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 221,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nomura were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adero Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nomura by 18.2% in the first quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 12,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Cannell & Spears LLC acquired a new stake in Nomura in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Nomura in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nomura in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Nomura in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th.

NYSE:NMR opened at $6.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. Nomura Holdings Inc ADR has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $6.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.05.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.20 billion. Nomura had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 7.21%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nomura Holdings Inc ADR will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

